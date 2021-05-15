Cyclone Tauktae | IMD issues red alert for nine districts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 May 2021 14:35 IST

Weather system is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by May 15 evening

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its rainfall alert levels for Kerala on Saturday, even as cyclone Tauktae is cutting a northward path over the Arabian Sea towards the Gujarat coast.

Red alerts have been sounded in nine central and northern Kerala districts for extremely heavy rainfall. As per a 1 p.m. update, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are on red alert.

Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram are on orange alert for scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall, as per the updated weather bulletin. Coastal districts have been experiencing heavy sea erosion, prompting the district administrations to evacuate people to relief camps.

Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Saturday evening and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by Sunday. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 afternoon, the IMD said.