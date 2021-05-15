Cyclone Tauktae | Houses damaged, people evacuated in Kannur and Kasaragod

KANNUR

15 May 2021 13:53 IST

Three houses were completely damaged at Moosodi beach in Kasaragod over the last two days.

Strong winds and heavy rain, owing to the low pressure formed in the southeastern part of the Arabian sea, damaged houses in Kannur and Kasargod districts, even at the district administration evacuated families.

Following the heavy rain, three houses were completely damaged at Moosodi beach at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod over the last two days.

M. Abdul Majeed, a resident, said three houses were severely damaged and people evacuated. He said people were shifted to their relatives’ houses.

Mr. Majeed said people were severely affected in this part of the State due to the Manjeswaram harbor. “The rough weather has further made the situation worse here,” he added.

Six families were moved to their relatives’ houses after sea water deluged the area at New Mahe in Thalassery. In Puthur here, two houses were partially damaged after a coconut tree fell on them.

Similarly, in Madayi in Kannur, eight members of a family were shifted to their relatives’ houses. Three of them were positive for COVID-19.

While several other small incidents of uprooting of trees, road blockages, and damage to electricity lines were reported from various parts of the two districts, no major incidents or casualties have been reported so far.