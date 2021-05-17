Kerala

Cyclone Tauktae: High-wave warning for Kerala coast

A boy riding a cycle watches the sea pounding a road at Beemapally in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

A high-wave warning has been sounded for the Kerala coast till Tuesday night in view of the rough weather in the Arabian Sea.

The Kerala coast from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod is likely to be lashed by high waves till 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted.

Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Ponnani (Malappuram), Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to experience intermittent surges, according to a joint bulletin issued by the IMD and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

With Cyclone Tauktae moving further north, the intensity of rainfall in the State has decreased further. However, northern Kerala districts are likely to get isolated heavy rainfall till Tuesday. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert.

The prohibition on fishing activity along the Kerala coast will continue until further notice, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 4:51:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cyclone-tauktae-high-wave-warning-for-kerala-coast/article34579283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY