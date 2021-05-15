Cyclone Tauktae | Battering waves damage Valiyathura pier in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 May 2021 12:40 IST

A popular tourist destination, the pier was built in 1956, after an older pier was destroyed in 1947.

Battering waves damaged the old pier at Valiyathura, a popular landmark in the district, on May 15.

The region has been experiencing heavy sea erosion over the past several days. Part of the pier has sagged, prompting the authorities to shut the gates to prevent people from entering the structure.

The existing concrete pier was built in 1956. No longer used for docking vessels, the pier has remained a popular destination for the public.

An older pier constructed in 1825 had existed in the same location. But it was destroyed after a steamer — SS Pandit — accidentally rammed it in 1947.