Kerala

Cyclone Tauktae | Battering waves damage Valiyathura pier in Thiruvananthapuram

Valiyathura pier, a popular landmark in Thiruvananthapuram, damaged by battering waves on May 15, 2021.   | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Battering waves damaged the old pier at Valiyathura, a popular landmark in the district, on May 15.

The region has been experiencing heavy sea erosion over the past several days. Part of the pier has sagged, prompting the authorities to shut the gates to prevent people from entering the structure.

The existing concrete pier was built in 1956. No longer used for docking vessels, the pier has remained a popular destination for the public.

An older pier constructed in 1825 had existed in the same location. But it was destroyed after a steamer — SS Pandit — accidentally rammed it in 1947.

