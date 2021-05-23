Cyclone Tauktae: A.M. Ariff, MP, writes to PM Modi, seeks interim assistance

ALAPPUZHA

23 May 2021 13:47 IST

A.M. Ariff, MP, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting interim assistance for Kerala for meeting losses suffered due to torrential rains and coastal erosion triggered by cyclone Tauktae.

Mr. Ariff said that incessant rain and sea erosion had caused massive loss to the property along the coast apart from damaging both agricultural and horticultural crops. "It is pertinent to note that after the 10th plan period, no central assistance has been made available to the State of Kerala, for the construction of sea-walls crucial for checking sea erosion. It is disappointing that even after this issue being raised several times by people's representatives in the Parliament including me, the Union government has turned a blind eye to the genuine demand. Against this background, the Union government is duty-bound to extend necessary assistance to the State for rehabilitating those who have lost their houses and livelihood due to the calamity," the Alappuzha MP said.

He criticised the Centre for overlooking other States while announcing aid for Gujarat. "This is against the principles of federalism upheld by the Indian Constitution and highly condemnable. I wonder if not at this time of unprecedented distress compounded by the effects of COVID-19 pandemic when the Union government would realize the need for helping the people of this country in a non-partition way," Mr. Ariff said.

