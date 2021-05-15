Cyclone Tauktae | 125 families shifted to safer locations in Kozhikode due to threat of sea erosion

The disaster management authority is facing technical difficulties in opening relief shelters in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

In the wake of intensified sea erosion threat, 125 families from various coastal areas of Kozhikode district have been relocated to safer locations.

The majority of them are now staying in the houses of their relatives following technical difficulties faced by the disaster management authority in opening enough relief camps in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

As of now, there are three relief camps operated by the Revenue Department authorities. According to officials, 60 persons have been accommodated in these relief camps so far, opened in the limits of Kozhikode and Koyilandy taluks.

Most number of families were shifted from Vadakara village. On May 15 alone, nearly 300 persons from 100 families were relocated to safer locations following the Disaster Management Authority’s directives.

Revenue Department officials said more than 15 families from Kadalundi village also shifted to their relatives houses. Only those not found suffering from any COVID-19 symptoms were asked to seek the support of relatives, they said.