Cyclone shelter opened at Thazhava

3.4-crore facility can accommodate around 1,000 people

The Multi-Purpose Cyclone Shelter (MPCS) at Thazhava is fully equipped to face any contingency, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said. Inaugurating the project here on Thursday, he added that the government has conceived shelters with all facilities for evacuating persons living in areas vulnerable to natural calamities such as cyclones. Relief camps were usually opened in schools during calamities and such shelters would ensure that regular school days were not affected, he said.

The shelter will function under the direct supervision of District Collector while the local body concerned will be in charge of the management. The shelter at Thazhava panchayat, situated 10 km off the coastline in government land, can accommodate around 1,000 persons at a time. The 3.4-crore three-storey shelter completed under National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) has a large kitchen and dining hall. There are separate rooms, toilets and other facilities for men, women, children and differently abled persons. A shelter management committee, including local body heads, will handle the daily management of the multi-purpose structure during non-emergency situations.