Cyclone shelter nearing completion

The multipurpose cyclone shelter being constructed at Mararikulam North grama panchayat is all set to open.

District Collector A. Alexander, who visited the shelter earlier this week, directed officials to complete the pending work in a week. Officials said only finishing touches had been remaining and the district administration was planning to open the facility at the earliest.

Other calamities

The shelter has facilities to accommodate around 1,000 people at a time. It consists of halls, kitchens, ramp for the differently abled, toilet blocks, and generator. The facility can also be used during floods, coastal erosion, and other natural calamities.

The three-storey shelter is being built by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) of the Union government at a cost of ₹3.53 crore. The project is funded by the World Bank and State government on a 75:25 basis.

The shelter will be under the control of District Collector. Earlier, a committee with Mararikulam North grama panchayat president as chairman and panchayat secretary as chief executive officer was constituted for the functioning of the shelter.