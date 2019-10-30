Cyclone Maha may trigger gale, heavy rain

The deep depression that lay over the Lakshadweep and the adjoining Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an 8 p.m. update on Wednesday. The cyclone has been christened ‘Maha.’

The IMD has sounded a warning for extremely heavy rainfall over the Lakshadweep Islands and heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Kerala on Thursday. Fishing operations stand suspended with weather conditions deteriorating over the Arabian Sea and squally winds expected along the Kerala-Karnataka coasts.

Cyclone storm ‘Maha’ (pronounced M’maha) is the second in the 2019 northeast monsoon season, following close on the heels of supercyclone Kyarr which wended its way towards the Arabian peninsula.

The IMD has issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) in Lakshadweep for Thursday. Orange alerts (isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall) have been declared in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode. Yellow alerts (isolated heavy falls) have been declared for the remaining districts.

Cyclone Maha is likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Thursday forenoon over the Lakshadweep area. On Wednesday, the deep depression over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area had moved northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm.

It lay about 540 km north-northeast of Male, 130 km northeast of Minicoy, 240 km southeast of Kavaratti and 320 km to the westnorthwest of Thiruvananthapuram.

While Kerala is not reported to be in the direct path of the cyclone, sea conditions are expected to worsen. Fishing operations have been suspended along Kerala-Karnataka coasts and the Kanyakumari, Maldives and Lakshadweep regions.

Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph and reaching 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Karnataka coasts till Friday. “Gale wind with speed reaching 70-80 kmph and gusting to 90 kmph is very likely to prevail over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea on October 31 and increase to 110-120 kmph and gusting to 135 kmph thereafter,” the IMD said in an advisory.

The current scenario is also disturbingly reminiscent of Cyclone Ockhi of November 2017 as their tracks show similarities.

Meanwhile, ‘Kyarr,’ now classified as a very severe cyclone lying 330 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman), is gradually losing steam. It is expected to scale down into a cyclonic storm by Thursday.