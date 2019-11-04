Cyclone Maha: Kerala, TN fishermen stranded in Lakshadweep Island

Nearly 50 fishermen from Kerala and Tamil Nadu who had fled Cyclone Maha are stranded on Kalpeni in the Lakshadweep Islands where they had sought refuge in the last week of October.

Seeking help from the government to return home, the men said they are running low on food and fuel. The authorities on Kalpeni are not being cooperative, they alleged.

“All of us are forced to remain in the boat. There is no other place to stay. We are low on food and the catch has begun to rot in the boats,” said Selvaraj, whose boat with ten men entered Kalpeni on the morning of October 26, the last of five boats to do so.

Four of the boats, all from Tamil Nadu, had reached the inhabited atoll on October 23. They have a mixed crew made up of fishermen from Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and Keralites from the fishing villages of Pozhiyoor, Poovar and Mariyanadu in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Selavaraj’s boat was in mid-sea on October 24 when a wireless message warned them about the impending cyclone. They were asked to make for the nearest land. The deep depression in the Maldives-Lakshadweep region, which later intensified into Cyclone Maha, had the Lakshadweep Islands directly in its path.

But Kalpeni being nearest, Selvaraj and his companions had decided to make for the island. “We approached Kalpeni by 8.30 p.m. on October 25, but were warned not to close in as rough seas and string winds were reported bear the shore. We spent the night in the boat and made for the land on October 26 morning,” he said.

Adding to their woes, one of the boats was damaged by the waves as it neared Kalpeni.