Cyclone likely to form over Arabian Sea on Friday; orange alert for four districts in Kerala

The first cyclone in the ongoing southwest monsoon season is expected to take shape over the northern Arabian Sea, near the Gujarat coast, by Friday. If the present deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch emerges into northeast Arabian Sea off Kutch and adjoining Saurashtra and Pakistan coasts, subsequently intensifying into a cyclonic storm on Friday, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, it will be named Asna, a name suggested by Pakistan.

If it materialises, it will be only the second cyclone to form in the Arabian Sea in August since 1964. However, the system is unlikely to hit the west coast as it may move nearly west-southwestwards over northeast Arabian Sea away from Indian coast during the subsequent two days, said an IMD weather bulletin. However, parts of north and central Kerala are likely to receive some intense spells triggered by a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by Friday. Thereafter, while moving towards north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, it is likely to intensify into a depression over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent two days. Further, an offshore trough runs at mean sea level now from south Gujarat to north Kerala coasts. Cyclone Remal, named by Oman, had developed over the Bay of Bengal in May 2024 and had struck the Bangladesh-West Bengal border in the Sundarbans area on May 26.

Flood warning

An orange alert has been issued for four districts — Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad and Kozhikode — by the IMD warning of very heavy rains on Friday, and a yellow alert for remaining districts in the State, except for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha. A flood warning has been issued to people residing along the banks of the Manjeswaram river by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

People living along the Manjeswaram river have been asked to be cautious about the rising water level. The water level has exceeded the warning limit at Uppala station of the State Irrigation Department in Kasaragod. People are advised not to enter or cross rivers. Those who live near the banks of the should be vigilant and be prepared to stay away from flood-prone areas as per the instructions of the authorities, said a statement issued by the KSDMA.