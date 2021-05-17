Cyclone-induced rain claims seven lives so far in State

Sixty-eight houses destroyed, 1,464 houses damaged

The rain havoc in the State has claimed seven lives since May 12, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode reported two deaths each while Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki reported one death each. The heavy wind and rain which lashed the State under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae destroyed crops in 14,444.9 hectares and 310.3 km of roads under the Local-Self Government Department. A low pressure area which formed over the Arabian Sea on May 13 had intensified into Cyclone Tauktae on the morning of May 15.

Sixty-eight houses were destroyed and 1464 houses damaged across the State. Thirty-four anganwadis, ten schools and 11 primary health centres also were damaged in the natural calamity, the Chief Minister said.

While the cyclone has moved away from the Kerala coast, the threat of sea erosion persists, Mr. Vijayan said, indicating that a high-wave alert had been issued for coastal districts.

The turbulent weather had forced the State to relocate more than 1,400 families to relief camps. As of 3 p.m. Monday, 5,235 people from 1,479 families have been shifted to 175 relief camps, according to the Chief Minister.

High-wave warning

A high-wave warning has been sounded for the Kerala coast till Tuesday night in view of the rough weather in the Arabian Sea.

The Kerala coast from Pozhiyoor to Kasaragod is likely to be lashed by high waves till 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted.

Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Ponnani (Malappuram), Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to experience intermittent surges, according to a joint bulletin issued by the IMD and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

With Cyclone Tauktae moving further north, the intensity of rainfall in the State has decreased further. However, northern Kerala districts are likely to get isolated heavy rainfall till Tuesday. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert. The prohibition on fishing activity along the Kerala coast will continue until further notice.