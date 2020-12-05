Cyclone Burevi unlikely to affect State

Depression near T.N. coast may weaken into a low pressure area today

Any threat to Kerala from Cyclone Burevi, which weakened into a depression near the Ramanathapuram coast in Tamil Nadu on Friday evening, appears to have diminished further.

The depression is likely to remain stationary over the same region and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area by Saturday, according to the India Met Department (IMD).

Rain this week

Meanwhile, Kerala is likely to receive above normal rainfall this week, the IMD Meteorological Centre here said. Normal rainfall is likely next week. So far, Kerala has received 30% deficient rainfall during the current northeast monsoon season, Met Centre director K. Santhosh said. The districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod alone have received normal rainfall during the October 1-December 4 period.

There is a moderate probability of a depression forming over the southeast Arabian Sea during December 4 to 10. The weather system, if it takes shape, is likely to move gradually westwards away from the Indian coast.

Orange alert

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that one or two places in Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning till Monday. The weather agency has also put Idukki and Malappuram on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha could receive isolated heavy rainfall.