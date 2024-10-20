Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal to trigger moderate rainfall in south Kerala

With the first major post-monsoon cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, Kerala, especially the southern districts, are likely to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the central Andaman Sea and North Andaman Sea.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining the north Andaman Sea during the next 24 hours. While moving the system west-northwestwards, it is likely to intensify into a depression by October 22 and subsequently into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24, said the bulletin. Though the cyclonic system will not directly affect Kerala, the State will receive moderate rainfall next week under the influence of the system. A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Monday by the IMD warning of isolated heavy rains.