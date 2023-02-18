Cyclists urge government to implement promises in manifesto

February 18, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

Two years after the second Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power, cyclists in the State are crying foul over the unfulfilled promises in its election manifesto.

The LDF manifesto said the government would encourage cycling, there would be cycle tracks along roads, and that certain roads would be reserved for cyclists and pedestrians on holidays. The manifesto also proposed loans to purchase bicycles, encouragement to cycle clubs, and observance of Cycle Day. There was also a proposal to conduct relay cycling from one end of the State to the other.

“Cyclists in the State were elated by the manifesto. It was for the first time in the country that any political entity made such declarations in an election manifesto. But not even one of the items in the manifesto has been fulfilled nor has a move been made in that direction so far,” said Sahir Abdul Jabbar, the cycle mayor of Kozhikode.

Besides, Transport Minister Antony Raju had announced that arrangements would be made in long distance KSRTC buses to carry e-bikes and e-scooters, besides bicycles following a call made by Mr. Sahir over a year ago. The project was supposed to be implemented on November 1, 2021. “I contacted the KSRTC as well as the Minister’s office. So far no such arrangements have been made,” Mr. Sahir said.

On the other hand, cyclists also lament that even the available facilities have turned unusable for them. The half-a-kilometre-long cycle track on South Beach in Kozhikode is now a favourite destination of walkers who prefer the track more than the nearby footpath for their morning and evening walks. Occasionally, there have been disputes between walkers and cyclists about using the track.

The cycling fraternity, led by the cycle mayors of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, besides Kozhikode, are planning to meet the Chief Minister to press their demands soon, Mr. Sahir added.