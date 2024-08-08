GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cyclist’s death turns out to be a murder; bank manager, four others held

Retired BSNL engineer C. Pappachan run over by car near Asramam on May 26

Published - August 08, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kollam East police have proved that the death of a cyclist who was hit by a car at Asramam here a couple of months ago was a wisely executed murder.

Five persons, including the manager of a private bank, were arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday. Retired BSNL engineer C. Pappachan had died on May 26 following an accident and in the investigation it was revealed that bank manager Saritha had hired a contract killer to murder him. The deceased had deposited around ₹80 lakh in the bank and the motive of the murder was money, said the police.

Animon, who executed the murder, and accomplices Anoop, Maheen and Hashif were arrested. Saritha and others were remanded on Thursday.

Lived alone

Pappachan was hit by a car, near Asramam maidan, and the police were about to close the investigation as a motor accident. Pappachan was living alone in Kollam due to family issues and had a huge fixed deposit in the bank where Saritha was working. Pappachan had questioned the withdrawal of ₹40 lakh from his investment after which Saritha planned the murder with the other accused. It was Animon who drove the car that hit Pappachan and the accused believed that nobody will pursue the case as he was not in good terms with his family.

