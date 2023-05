May 21, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Pedalforce, a Kochi-based cycling group, began its Kerala Ride here on Saturday with a green message.

The ride got under way at Pattom here with the theme ‘Ride for greener tomorrow.’

Pedalforce founder Joby Raju flagged off the ride, in which 12 cyclists from various districts are taking part.

The ride will cover Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur before concluding in Kasaragod on May 28.