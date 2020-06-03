Cycle tracks to be built at 3 locations

Mayor K. Sreekumar riding a cycle to his office on Wednesday.

The city Corporation will build dedicated cycle tracks at three locations for safe cycling, Mayor K.Sreekumar has said. To mark World Cycle Day, the Mayor cycled from his home to the city Corporation on Wednesday. He said that the local body is implementing a project to distribute free cycles to girl students in high school classes. Meanwhile, Aparna Prabhakar was selected ‘junior bicycle mayor’ of the city on Wednesday. She is a Plus Two student of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill. Jehat G. Mathai, a Plus Two student of St. Shantal School, was selected ‘captain of bicycle ambassadors.’

Twenty-three students were nominated by their schools for the ‘junior bicycle mayor.’

The junior bicycle mayor will get opportunities to represent the city in national-level cycling promotion events, speak about cycling and its benefits at various platforms, take part in activities to make the city safer for children on bicycles.

