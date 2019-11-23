Cycle track will make the difference

The newly constructed kilometre-long cycle track on the Kozhikode South Beach is a ray of hope for cyclists in the region .

“It will bring about a great change and boost our efforts to promote social cycling,” says Sahir Abdul Jabbar, the newly appointed Cycle Mayor of Kozhikode.

With the emergence of cycle clubs, cycling is on the path of revival in northern Kerala.

Cycle Brigade

The Cycle Brigade in schools under the aegis of the Kozhikode District Panchayat and the Grand Cycle Challenge of Green Care Mission promote cycling to school among students.

“Other than Malappuram and Wayanad, the other northern districts are favourable for cycling due to lack of much elevation,” says Mr.Sahir. “I had to go to Malappuram to train for my Statewide ride coming up at the end of the month,” he adds.

Rural areas ideal

“While Kozhikode city with its traffic and impatient motorists, who do not tolerate cyclists, is the worst place for cycling, the rural areas are ideal for the purpose,” he says. The cycling community has appealed to the District Collector and the Mayor to make slight changes to the roads to accommodate cyclists as well.

“We do have some broad roads such as the Chalappuram- Mankavu road on which are located four major schools in the city. Why not mark a part of the road for cyclists? Schoolchildren will be happy to cycle their way to school,” Mr.Sahir says. The Sarovaram Bio Park Road is another one proposed to be developed as a cycle track.

“The change will not be instant. And cycling is risky as well. But it should be all right if every one at least use helmet while cycling,” he added.