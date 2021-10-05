Cycle tour to promote tourism

Kozhikode-based Grand Cycle Challenge is organising a State-wide cycle tour to support the tourism sector that is on the path of revival post COVID, with the support and cooperation of the Department of Tourism. The tour will begin on December 4 and will be flagged off by Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas in Thiruvananthapuram.

The tour party will comprise cyclists Shahul BosQ, Naseef Ali, Saleem Valiyaparamb, Faizal Kodanad, and Riyas Kongath besides Sahir Abdul Jabbar, the Bicycle Mayor of Kozhikode. They will cover the 14 districts highlighting the natural beauty, unity, traditional delicacies and adventure tracks in each of them. The photographs and videos taken during the tour will be spread across the world through the cycling networks, a press release said.