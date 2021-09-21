Cycle ride at Thodupuzha on October 7

IDUKKI

21 September 2021 06:53 IST

Pedal Force Kochi, in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council and other agencies, will organise a 'Save Planet cycle ride' at Thodupuzha in Idukki on October 7 to highlight the importance of travelling on bicycles to protect the environment, a pressnote said.

Anyone above the age of 15 can participate in the 5-km ride. The entry will be for first 20 persons registering at www.pedal force.org. For details, contact 9847533898.

