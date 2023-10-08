HamberMenu
Cycle rally held in capital city

October 08, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A cycle rally was organised in the State capital on Sunday in connection with the ‘Keraleeyam’ festival planned in November.

Nearly 250 people participated in the event which started off from Kowdiar at 7.30 a.m. and ended at Kanakakkunnu. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who chairs the reception committee of ‘Keraleeyam,’ flagged off the rally.

The event was organised with the support of the National Cadet Corps Girls’ Battalion and the Indus Cycling Embassy.

School children, elderly citizens and women bicycled their way through the city as part of the promotional event. ‘Keraleeyam,’ which will open in November in Thiruvananthapuram, will showcase Kerala before the world, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The State government plans to organise ‘Keraleeyam 2023,’ a week-long festival starting on November 1, Keralappiravi day, to highlight the cultural heritage, agro-industrial progress and other achievements of the State. The event will feature exhibitions, cultural events and sector-wise debates attended by experts.

The second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival will coincide with the Keraleeyam fest.

