  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cycle polo player from Alappuzha dies in Nagpur

10-year-old was in Nagpur to compete in sub-junior category in the National Cycle Polo Championship

December 22, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Nidha Fathima

Nidha Fathima | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A 10-year-old cycle polo player from Alappuzha died at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Nidha Fathima of Ambalappuzha. According to reports, she reached Nagpur on December 20 to compete in the sub-junior category in the National Cycle Polo Championship. Fathima, an under-14 player, complained of uneasiness and started vomiting on Wednesday evening. Though she was taken to a hospital, her condition worsened and she died on Thursday morning, reportedly immediately after being administered an injection.

Complaints

Sources said that two teams from Kerala representing separate cycle polo associations had gone to Nagpur to participate in the championship. Fathima and fellow players, part of one of the associations, were granted permission to compete in the championship based on a court order. It has been alleged that the Cycle Polo Federation and other organisers of the event did not provide accommodation and food for Fathima and others. They reportedly stayed in temporary facilities after reaching Nagpur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the young sportsperson. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman said the government was looking into the allegation that the players had faced discrimination.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.