Cycle polo player from Alappuzha dies in Nagpur

December 22, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A 10-year-old cycle polo player from Alappuzha died at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Nidha Fathima of Ambalappuzha. According to reports, she reached Nagpur on December 20 to compete in the sub-junior category in the National Cycle Polo Championship. Fathima, an under-14 player, complained of uneasiness and started vomiting on Wednesday evening. Though she was taken to a hospital, her condition worsened and she died on Thursday morning, reportedly immediately after being administered an injection.

Complaints

Sources said that two teams from Kerala representing separate cycle polo associations had gone to Nagpur to participate in the championship. Fathima and fellow players, part of one of the associations, were granted permission to compete in the championship based on a court order. It has been alleged that the Cycle Polo Federation and other organisers of the event did not provide accommodation and food for Fathima and others. They reportedly stayed in temporary facilities after reaching Nagpur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the young sportsperson. Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman said the government was looking into the allegation that the players had faced discrimination.