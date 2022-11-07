Cycle deejaying to promote indie music fete held

City Bicycle Mayor Prakash P. Gopinath flagging off a cycle deejaying event in connection with the upcoming International Indie Music Festival at Kovalam.

DJs are very popular these days, but the city witnessed a novel cycle deejaying event at Manaveeyam Veedhi on Sunday to promote the upcoming International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) at Kovalam.

Nearly 150 cyclists and roller skaters participated in the event held at 6.30 a.m. The IIMF will be held at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village from November 9 to 13.

DJ Rahul mixed tracks perched on a bicycle at the event, flagged off by city Bicycle Mayor Prakash P. Gopinath. Roller skaters danced along with the cyclists.

At the flag-off ceremony, Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Standard VIII student S. Ardra Suresh was gifted a bicycle by the Crafts Village.

The IIMF is Kerala’s ever international indie music festival. Along with seven bands and singers from outside India, 14 prominent bands from India too will perform.

Popular bands and singers like Wil Johns from the U.K., popular American hard rock singer Sami Chohfi, British band Rane, Lyia Meta from Malaysia, Anslom from Papua New Guinea, Rudra from Singapore, and Roc Flowers from Italy are among those coming from abroad to perform at the festival.

Mumbai’s Sherise, RCliff, When Chai Met Toast, Harish Sivaramakrishnan’s Agam, Skreen 6, Sithara Krishnakumar’s Project Malabaricus, Oorali, Job Kurian, Chaos, Lazie J, Chandana Rajesh, Thamarassey Churam, Inner Sanctum, and Devan Ekambaram are among the Indian bands participating in the festival.