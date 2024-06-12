Cyberwall project on the anvil, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Steps are being taken to launch an AI-based ‘Cyberwall’ project under the State police’s cyber division, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once it is fully operational, the public can use it to ascertain whether phone numbers, social media profiles and URLs are genuine or not, he said, during his reply to the discussion on the demands for grants in the 2024-25 Budget for the Police department. The Police department also has plans to link the project to Pol-App, the Kerala Police application, he said.

Online fraud

Statistics presented by Mr. Vijayan on Wednesday provided insights into the growing danger of online financial fraud. Till April 2024, a total of 13,239 complaints were received over the Cyber Crime Helpline, ‘1930.’ The complaints pertained to monetary losses totalling ₹ 197.62 crore, of which ₹29.49 crore was recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that the helpline has been helpful in tackling online financial fraud. In connection with these incidents, the cyber police deactivated 10,094 bank accounts, 7,290 SIM cards, 10,418 devices, 7,126 website, 3,900 social media profiles and 476 mobile apps, he said.

Jail manual, rules

The Kerala Prisons Manual and the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Rules will undergo revisions to make them more suited to contemporary needs, Mr. Vijayan said.

The manual was introduced in 1979. The proposed revision will cover matters related to modern prison management, advisory committees and visitors board. The rules had come into force in 2014.

Timely changes have been necessitated by the rulings and observations of the Supreme Court and various High Courts. An expert committee will be formed for revising the rules, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.