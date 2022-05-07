Cybersecurity training for mothers kicks off

Cybersecurity training for 22,000 mothers in Alappuzha district as part of the second 100-day programme of the Kerala government began on Saturday. The first training session was held at Mary Immaculate High School, Poomkavu. Training is provided through the Little Kites IT Clubs constituted by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) at high schools in the district. Training is provided on the safe usage of the Internet, smartphones and so on.