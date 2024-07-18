Cybercrimes on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram city

Thiruvananthapuram city has reported financial cyber frauds to the tune of ₹33.67 crore this year, nearly double the magnitude of similar crimes that were reported in 2023.

Investment frauds accounted for a bulk of the cases, with victims losing approximately ₹27 crore in 60 cases.

The State capital, which along with Kochi City has reported the most number of cybercrimes in Kerala, has been witnessing a worrying surge in people falling victim to fraudsters.

The amounts lost in financial fraud cases rose manifold from ₹2.29 crore in 2022 and ₹18.37 crore last year. As many as 163 cases have been reported this year thus far, and the swift intervention of the law enforcement agencies have resulted in the recovery of ₹24.57 lakh in such instances.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Nidhinraj P., investment/trading fraudsters have been preying on numerous individuals by creating fake investment opportunities advertised through spam e-mails, online advertisements, or social media platforms.

These schemes promise high returns with minimal risk, but are designed to defraud investors by either stealing their funds outright or using them to perpetuate other fraudulent activities.

In one such case, the complainant who lost ₹1.99 crore was lured to a WhatsApp group by a stock marketing advertisement on Facebook. Following the ‘directions’ he received on the group, he then unsuspectingly installed a malicious application (AFSL MAX) and created an account in his wife’s name. While he deposited amounts to the account, he later realised his folly after the fraudsters demanded more money after he sought to withdraw his ‘profit’.

Law enforcement impersonation scams have targeted many individuals. Seven such cases pertaining to the loss of nearly ₹3 crore have been reported thus far. The modus operandi involves fraudsters posing as senior officials of law enforcement agencies to scare victims into complying with their demands. The criminals utilise forged documents including first information reports and identity cards to deceive their victims who are threatened to be placed under ‘virtual arrest’.

The authorities have also warned against scammers who trick victims into downloading remote connect apps, lottery (or fake prize) frauds, and fraudulent loan apps that exploit low-income groups.