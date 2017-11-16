Cyberbullying may have ledto MBBS student’s suicide

The operation of a furtive Facebook page titled ‘KMCT Xposed-MBBS Confessions’ has come under the scanner of the police following the suicide of Ooshmal Ullas, an MBBS student of the KMCT College.

Preliminary investigations confirm that the girl had an online duel recently with another medical student from the campus about the Facebook page that eventually triggered the suicide.

Ooshmal, in her Facebook post on November 13, had openly expressed her displeasure over the comments made by the MBBS student related to one of her earlier Facebook posts regarding the page, KMCT Xposed-MBBS Confessions. In the angry reply, she had also attached the screen shots of a few annoying comments to substantiate her points.

The girl, hailing from Thirssur, committed suicide around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday by jumping from the top floor of the college building. The 23-year-old was a final year student of the college. Following eyewitness account, investigation would also be conducted into a suspicious telephone call that she received a few minutes before her suicide attempt.

Soon after the death, the page evoked suspicious reactions from many persons who treated the whole episode as an example of cyberbullying. Sources said the administrators of the Facebook page would be interrogated for investigating the case further and to trace the actual reasons behind the suicide.

A case has already been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The body of the girl was handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem examination on Thursday.