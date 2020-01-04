Cyber training for entire State police force

A three-phased programme is under way to impart advanced cyber training to the entire State police, which is expected to be complete in a couple of years.

Last year, when 54,000 police personnel were trained turned out to be the year of cyber training for the State police and marked the first phase of the larger training programme.

Considering that the total strength of the police in the State hovers somewhere around the region of 60,000, only a few more thousands remain to receive the initial cyber training.

Digital mode

“With almost every transaction getting shifted to the digital world, the entire force needs to be equipped to deal with the entailing challenges. Initially, the basic computer training is being imparted to the police personnel. This will be followed by training to handle the cyber equipment used by the force. A more advanced training to deal with cyber crimes will follow,” said Manoj Abraham, ADGP, Headquarters, and Nodal Officer, Kerala Police Cyberdome.

He said that the crime patrol app used by the police also provided for online cyber training.

Efforts are also on to streamline the functioning of three cyberdomes in the State through regional coordination and assigning them specific subjects.

Cyberdome

The Kerala Police Cyberdome at Thiruvananthapuram has been active for years now and has been doing a commendable work in preventing cyber crime and mitigate cyber security threats to the State’s critical information infrastructure.

It has been functioning with the help of volunteers including ethical hackers, expert coders, youth prodigies skilled in software, law enforcers and civilian volunteers.

The cyberdome at Kozhikode was inaugurated on Sunday while the one at Kochi has been up and running for a while now though it is yet to be formally launched.

“It would not be readily possible to set up cyberdomes in places without Information Technology parks. But that is no hurdle in extending online support elsewhere. The possibility of assigning these three cyberdomes with specific subjects will also be explored,” Mr. Abraham said.

For instance, the cyberdome set up by the Kochi City Police Commissionerate at Infopark is already focusing on patrolling and policing social media and the internet for enhanced cyber security.

State police are also collating critical data about crimes against children to monitor the trends and checking it effectively.

The initiative has three principal objectives — diligent follow-up of cases, rehabilitation of victims, and constant monitoring of perpetrators.