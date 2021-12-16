Cyber security division on the anvil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 December 2021 21:21 IST

‘Proposed wing to bring down the rate of cyber crimes in the State’

The government is mulling the formation of a cyber security division in the Kerala Police, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He added the proposed wing is expected to considerably bring down the rate of cyber crimes in the State.

The Chief Minister was speaking while inaugurating the two-day-long hackathon organised at the Special Armed Police (SAP) ground in Peroorkada on Thursday.

He elaborating on the growing utility of drones that are used for several purposes ranging from disaster relief and rescue efforts, agriculture and survey. However, crimes have also increased with the emergence of technology. Drones are being utilised to smuggle narcotic substances and arms as well. A Drone Forensic Laboratory was established by the police to study such advancements and pre-empt nefarious activities, he said.

An air-show of drones was organised in connection with the event.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. State Police Chief Anil Kant, senior police officers and experts in the field of drone technology also participated. Transport Minister Antony Raju will be the chief guest at the valedictory function on Friday.