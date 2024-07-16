Cyber scamsters cheat victims of ₹15 crore in Kollam city police limits since April 1, 2023

According to the data provided by the Kollam City police, cyber scamsters have cheated victims of ₹15 crore since April 1, 2023 in its limits.

While the police could recover ₹9 lakh and freeze ₹2.5 crore in banks, 37 persons accused in various cases have been identified. “Among those arrested, 23 are Malayalis and two are from Odisha. Search has been intensified for the rest,” said District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar, who added that strict action would be taken against online scamsters.

Cyber frauds reported so far include investment/trading scams, cheating people of money by claiming that illegal goods have been found in parcels, fake lotteries and prizes, loan apps, credit/debit cards, KYC expiry/renewal, sextortion, fake customer support, offering gifts and jobs, fake e-commerce sites and requests for remote access.

Toll free number

In order to deal with cyber scams, the District Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has been established with toll free number 1930. Public can also report cybercrime through https://www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The officials have instructed the public to stay alert and not to install apps that are not from play-app stores. It has been advised not to install screen sharing apps on phone as per the instructions of strangers. Do not join WhatsApp/Telegram groups where you are added by strangers and do not share OTP and PIN. Passwords and two-factor authentication should be used. Users should be aware of file download permissions from unknown sources and links. App installation details should be sought from the bank and unknown apps should never be installed. Bank account transaction details, website address bar and domain information should be checked and verified and people should not respond to strangers’ instructions, they said.

“By following these guidelines, cybercrime can be avoided,” Mr. Vivek Kumar said.