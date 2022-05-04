Cyber safety training for three lakh female parents

Training through Little KITEs IT clubs in high schools from Saturday

Cyber safety awareness programmes will be organised by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) for three lakh female parents.

The training programme, part of the second 100-day programme of the State government, will begin on Saturday. It will be conducted through the Little KITEs information technology (IT) clubs set up by KITE in more than 2,000 high schools of the State.

Female parents who would like to attend the cyber safety training have to connect with the Little KITES units of high schools. The training will be imparted on a first come, first served basis to the first 150 women who register in a high school that has Little KITEs IT club. It will be conducted in batches of 30 participants and be led by four Little KITEs members of that school and teachers who are ‘KITE Masters.’

The training that includes five sessions of 30 minutes each will be completed in three hours. The introductory session will be on new technologies, comprising smart phones, Internet, and their safe usage.

The second session will focus on use of mobile phones and safety of passwords such as OTPs and PINs.

The unseen side of news that focusses on identifying fake news, fact checks and preventing fake news will be covered in the third session. The next session titled ‘The traps in Internet’ will concentrate on cyber attacks and precautions to be taken while undertaking online transactions. The final session will take the participants through ‘Internet-the world with infinite scope.’

“Training for the State and district-level trainers has been completed for 4,000 teachers and 8,000 students. All arrangements have been made for the training that will conclude on May 20,” KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said in a statement.

The training is an attempt to create awareness of the importance of cyber safety and its secure use among teachers, students, and parents at a time when online mechanisms have expanded to almost all areas.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the training in all 14 districts through video conference at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the KITE Victers studio here. Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P. Satheedevi and Cyberdome nodal officer and Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham will address the function.