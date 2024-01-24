Cyber police issue warning against availing loans through illegal apps

January 24, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur cyber police have issued a stern warning following a recent complaint by a young man who, despite repaying a loan obtained through an app, was allegedly threatened and coerced into paying more money. The victim had initially taken a loan through an app and repaid the entire amount.

According to a release, scammers targeted the youth by threatening to manipulate his photos and circulate them on social media if he did not pay the money again. A complaint was promptly lodged through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The cyber police have strongly advised the public against obtaining loans through illegal apps, cautioning them about the potential risks. In cases of victimisation, individuals are advised to gather evidence and file complaints through the cybercrime reporting portal (http://www.cybercrime.gov.in), contact the cyber helpline at 1930, or visit the nearest police station.