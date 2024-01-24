GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyber police issue warning against availing loans through illegal apps

January 24, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur cyber police have issued a stern warning following a recent complaint by a young man who, despite repaying a loan obtained through an app, was allegedly threatened and coerced into paying more money. The victim had initially taken a loan through an app and repaid the entire amount.

According to a release, scammers targeted the youth by threatening to manipulate his photos and circulate them on social media if he did not pay the money again. A complaint was promptly lodged through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The cyber police have strongly advised the public against obtaining loans through illegal apps, cautioning them about the potential risks. In cases of victimisation, individuals are advised to gather evidence and file complaints through the cybercrime reporting portal (http://www.cybercrime.gov.in), contact the cyber helpline at 1930, or visit the nearest police station.

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.