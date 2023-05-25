Cyber patrol fails to rein in reels on dangerous motor stunts, traffic violations

May 25, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Cyber patrol by the police and the Motor Vehicles department to curb reels and short videos carrying dangerous motor stunts have not met with much success since secret social media profiles have been promoting these acts among exclusive groups. Once the number of followers surges, these profiles are made public. Monetisation continues to be the main lure in the process.

Though cyber squads’ request to tag such profiles and video content on Facebook and Instagram is doing the rounds now, these profile creators have managed to stay clear and promote their content in multiple groups.Discussions to evade AI-powered cameras too are under way to support the creation of chilling reels to improve the fan base.

Tracking such profiles is difficult since there is no registration number or details like photographs or location. The followers too maintain their profiles confidentially to protect the identity of the creators. Details of some such groups came to light recently following investigations by the police to track the source of synthetic drug smuggling.

Police sources say that a number of social media accounts with such misleading content are under scrutiny and will be uncovered soon. More than 150 such cases have been exposed since the launch of the drive in 2022. Creators of banned content will have to face legal action at the end of thescreening drive, which is being carried out with the support of cyber experts.

Public response

“Last month, we posted two reels on our official page to make riders aware of the danger behind such road reels. The public response to such reels itself shows that people dislike this perilous practice,” said a cybercell officer.

He said the intention behind the cyber patrol is not to haunt any content creator or influencer. “The aim is to monitor only those who set a wrong trend by coming up with such dangerous creations.”

Motor Vehicles department sources say they are now on the look-out for the source of “viral reels” loaded with blatant road rule violations. They exhort viewers to attempt the stunts to get more ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ on social media. “We want to expose such social media trends,” they add.