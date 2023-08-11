ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber fraud using AI: police intensify search for Gujarat native

August 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

He is the prime suspect in a recent banking fraud case using AI tools in which a Kozhikode native lost ₹40,000.

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber police have intensified their search for a Gujarat native who is reportedly the prime suspect in a recent banking fraud case using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in which a Kozhikode native lost ₹40,000.

Police sources said the 42-year-old man had been identified as Kaushal Shah, a native of Gujarat’s Usmanpura. In the investigation so far, he was found to be involved in a number of cybercrime. The man was also found using several mobile phone numbers and bank accounts.

According to police officers with the cyber station here, the search would be intensified in Gujarat, Goa, and Mumbai with the technical support of the hi-tech crime inquiry cell. His details were tracked from some of the suspected bank accounts he opened in Andhra Pradesh, they said.

Visuals manipulated

The incident leading to the inter-State investigation occurred last month. The man had allegedly used AI tools to reproduce fraudulently on a WhatsApp video call the visuals of the complainant’s friend asking for money. Soon after the call, the complainant had transferred money to the caller’s Google account.

