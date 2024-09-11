Cyber fraud: middlemen for Cambodia-based syndicates arrested

After a wave of courier fraud and scams involving video calls, cyber fraudsters are now devising even more ingenious schemes to swindle money from unsuspecting individuals.

The Pathanamthitta police have arrested four individuals who defrauded people crores of rupees by promising substantial returns on stock market investments. The arrested have been identified as Asif (30) and Salmanul Farris (23) from Kalpakancherry in Malappuram, Sudheesh (37) from Kadavalloor in Thrissur, and Irshadul Haq (24) from Feroke in Kozhikode.

The first three were apprehended for deceiving a Kozhencherry resident of ₹3.45 crore, while the fourth, Irshadul Haq, was arrested for defrauding a Thiruvalla resident of ₹1.57 crore.

According to V.G. Vinod Kumar, District Police Chief of Pathanamthitta, these scams are often run by criminal syndicates based in Cambodia. The fraudsters lure victims with fake advertisements on social media, promising lucrative stock market returns. After gauging their targets’ financial capabilities, they coax the victims into investing more money, eventually leading to significant financial losses.

Earlier, the police had arrested two individuals from Andhra Pradesh — Harish Kurapati and Naga Venkata Saujanya Kurapati— who were linked to these Cambodia-based rackets. Investigations revealed that the duo was responsible for recruiting unemployed youths on behalf of the scam networks with transnational connections, offering them attractive salaries to participate in these fraudulent schemes. These youths were then used to withdraw funds from the victims’ bank accounts in exchange for commissions.

A search is on for the remaining accused in the case

