Cyber awareness programme in Kozhikode from October 9 to 15

October 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Red Team Hacker Academy in association with Kozhikode District Cyber Police, is organising ‘Cyber Safe Kozhikode’, a cyber awareness programme across the district from October 9 to 15. Balussery MLA K.M. Sachin Dev and Sub Inspector (cyber cell) Sathyan will inaugurate the programme at MDIT college, Ulliyeri, on Monday. Awareness classes will be held at the college later. Similar programmes will be held in various colleges and public places across the district in the coming days. The drive will conclude at Mananchira Square in the city on October 15.