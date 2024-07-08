Cyber attack disrupted functioning of RCC, but patient data uncompromised: Veena

Health Minister Veena George has confirmed reports of a cyber attack on the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) three months ago, stating that patient data remained uncompromised.

Providing specifics on the ransomware incident that disrupted operations at the premier cancer care facility in the State capital for five days from April 28, Ms. George informed the Assembly on Monday that the malware had affected software used by the Radiation Physics and Radiodiagnosis Departments at the centre.

The attack had come to light while uploading a patient’s data, prompting swift action to safeguard critical systems and servers that are fortified with robust protection mechanisms.

Following detection of the attack, RCC promptly notified the State governments, its cyber security division, and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT)-Kerala. A comprehensive analysis revealed that the cyber attack impacted eight desktop computers and four servers. Subsequently, a case was registered on May 9, and investigations are ongoing.

She assured the House that the details of radiation treatment received by patients at RCC remained intact, thanks to a robust data backup system. She further stated that experts monitoring the dark web confirmed no leakage of patient information from the attack.

The Minister announced plans for a security audit covering all health centres in the State, including Malabar Cancer Centre, to assess their cyber security preparedness.