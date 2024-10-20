Cyber abuse case filed on complaint by P.P. Divya’s husband

A case has been registered at the Kannapuram police station on the complaint of V.P. Ajith, husband of former district panchayat president P.P. Divya, on Sunday.

The case pertains to allegations of cyber attacks against Ms. Divya, with Mr. Ajith alleging that a video was created and circulated on social media targeting his wife. The alleged cyber attacks on Ms. Divya reportedly intensified after the death of Assistant District Magistrate Naveen Babu.

In connection with the suspected death by suicide of ADM Naveen Babu, the police have registered a case against Ms. Divya, accusing her of abetting the act. Following the incident, Ms. Divya had filed a petition in the Principal Sessions Court in Thalassery, seeking anticipatory bail. In her bail application, Ms. Divya denied the accusations, stating that her speech at the farewell meeting was not intended to provoke anyone. She also emphasised that she attended the event on the invitation of the District Collector.

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan has refuted Ms. Divya’s claim of being invited to the farewell function. In a statement, Mr. Vijayan confirmed that Ms. Divya’s presence at the event was not officially sanctioned. His position was reiterated in his complaint to Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue, A. Geetha.

Meanwhile, Gangadharan, a resident of Kannur, has challenged Ms. Divya’s allegations made in her anticipatory bail petition. He clarified that his complaint was related to the issuance of a stop memo by the village office concerning soil filling on his property. Mr. Gangadharan saId that his vigilance complaint, which accused various Revenue department officials of misconduct, was filed prior to the death of ADM Naveen Babu. He also denied any suspicion that the ADM was involved in any bribery, asserting that ADM’s conduct did not suggest any expectation of a bribe from him or from others named in the complaint.

