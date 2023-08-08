CWPRS delegation to visit Muthalapozhi on August 12

August 08, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Experts from Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), which is tasked with identifying solutions to mitigate the impact of unscientific construction at the Muthalapozhi harbour, will visit the harbour premises on August 12 to assess the progress of data collection, Transport Minister Antony Raju has said. Replying to a submission by V. Sasi in the Assembly here on Tuesday, the Minister said the CWPRS had been tasked to look into the issue and suggest remedial measures in 2022 following recurrent accidents in the harbour.

However, the CWPRS has requested field data regarding current, tide and river discharge as part of the study. Administrative sanction has also been given for the data collection at an estimate of ₹32 lakh. The agency requested post-monsoon data and it will be provided by September after the rainy season. After analysing the data, the agency will submit its final report in December. Last month, Chief Engineer of the Harbour Engineering department and other senior officials visited CWPRS headquarters, Pune, to hold a discussion with the CWPRS Additional Director and other senior officials to expedite the study report, the Minister said.

The CWPRS came into the picture when the breakwater construction was progressing in early 2000. During the breakwater construction period, abnormal soil movement was noticed contrary to the model study report submitted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Chennai. Following this, the construction was suspended and the CWPRS was assigned to hold a study in order to rectify the anomalies. As per their report, a portion of the north breakwater was demolished, reducing the length of the north breakwater to 240 m and extending the length of the south breakwater to 330 m.

Subsequently, a 480-m-long groyne on Perumathura side and a 420-m-long groyne on Beemapally side were constructed before the commissioning of the fishing harbour. However, the fatal accidents continued in the area, inviting the wrath of fishermen. Following this, in 2022, the CWPRS was again assigned to hold a study and submit its report in 2022, Mr. Raju said.

Meanwhile, the Adani group – the Vizhinjam port developer which entered into an agreement with the State government as part of transporting rocks from the makeshift load-out facility set up at Muthalapozhi – will carry out dredging at the harbour basin to remove the accumulated sand and rocks from the harbour mouth and maintaining the required draft. The Minister also said the Harbour Engineering department has submitted an estimate of ₹11 crore to carry out sand bypassing in the region, for which administrative sanction was given. As an emergency measure, the sand that accumulates in the southern part of the south breakwater will be taken to the northern side of the north breakwater on trucks.

