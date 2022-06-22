CWCs, JJBs for all districts reconstituted in Kerala

The government has reconstituted the child welfare committee (CWC) for all 14 districts by appointing chairpersons and members as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. It has also reconstituted the juvenile justice boards (JJB) for all the districts.

The CWCs and the JJBs are appointed for a term of three years. The term of the previous CWCs and JJBs had ended on March 6. However, their term had been extended since the procedures for selection of the new members could not be completed by then.