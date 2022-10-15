CWC chairman gave away clues to minor rape victim’s identity, allege police

ADVERTISEMENT

The police here have found fault with the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for insinuating the identity of the girl who had been drugged and sexually abused by multiple men across the State over a period of two months.

The inspector in charge of the Ottappalam police station complained to the District Police Chief against CWC chairman K.V. Mohanan for revealing information through the media that could potentially identify the rape victim.

The police registered 14 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act arraigning 21 persons after a 17-year-old girl revealed that she had been sexually abused by different men at different places across the State after being given liquor and drugs.

The police said that revealing sensitive information about the case would not only affect the victim, but also help the culprits escape and destroy evidence.

However, Mr. Mohanan said that he had not revealed any details leading to the identity of the sexual abuse victim, but had only shared his concerns about the drug mafia tightening its grip over the children.

As many as 14 POCSO cases were registered at the Ottappalam police station on the basis of the statements by the girl, who is under the care of the CWC.

The girl’s relatives had filed a missing complaint in June last. In an investigation that followed, the girl was traced from Thiruvananthapuram in August. The Child Welfare Committee took care of the girl and offered her counselling.

The girl is reported to have revealed that she had been given liquor and drugs, including ecstasy drugs like MDMA, and sexually abused by different people in four districts between June and August. The police reportedly zeroed in on 14 people involved in the crime. Seven others were suspected have abetted the rape.

The cases from other districts will be handed over to the respective police stations.