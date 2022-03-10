C.V. Kunhiraman literary award for Sethu

Writer Sethu (A. Sethumadhavan) has been chosen for this year’s C.V. Kunhiraman Literary Prize. The eminent novelist was chosen for the award considering his contribution to Malayalam language and literature by a jury comprising former chief secretary K. Jayakumar, and journalists Saritha Varma and P.K. Rajasekharan.

The award which carries a cash prize of ₹10,001, citation and a statuette, will be presented to him at a function to be held in connection with the 73rd death anniversary of Kunhiraman.