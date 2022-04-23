Cutoms seizes 3.8 kg of gold at Calicut airport

KOZHIKODE

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs seized 3.869 kg of gold from four passengers who arrived from different Gulf countries at the Calicut International Airport on Saturday. Officials apprehended Mujeeb Rahiman and Sakeer Pulath, both from Malappuram who tried to smuggle in 874 gms in gold compound and 968 gms in capsule form respectively. Two other cases were that of Muhammed Faizal of Wayanad and Pottanam Chalai Faizal of Malappuram who had hidden the contraband in capsule form weighing 1.019 kg and 1.008 kg respectively in their rectum. Cases were registered against them under Sections 77 and 135 of the Customs Act.