Cut off trees posing danger to public during monsoon: Minister

July 12, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Transport Minister Antony Raju has urged the departments concerned to give priority to cutting off trees that pose a danger to the public during the monsoon season. Speaking at an overview meeting here on Wednesday of the steps taken as part of monsoon preparedness, he said that a list of such trees should be prepared. He expressed satisfaction at the steps taken by the various departments.

Officials from the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation said that the civic body has completed a majority of the 1,325 works that it had taken up ahead of the monsoon. Fogging and spraying as part of mosquito control measures are continuing. The Kerala Road Fund Board officials said that the work on cleaning the drains in the Chala market has been completed.

Minor Irrigation department officials said that most of the works to prevent flooding in the city have been completed and the Major Irrigation department has completed the cleaning of major canals including the Amayizhanchan canal. The officials of the Kerala Water Authority said that there is no cause for concern regarding water scarcity as the dams in the district have sufficient storage capacity.

District Collector Geromic George instructed the tahsildars to immediately hand over the compensation to those whose houses have been damaged in the rains.