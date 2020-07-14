Customs verifies contacts of accused

The Customs investigation into the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate here appeared to pivot towards potential “persons of interest” whose association with the accused in the case had come under a harsh spotlight.

Senior bureaucrat M. Sivasankar, who had to step down as principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the scandal broke, seemed to top the list.

Customs investigators have summoned the senior bureaucrat for questioning in connection with the high-profile case that has profound economic and national security implications for the country.

The diplomatically-sensitive investigation that has a bearing on international relations had come awkwardly close to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) with the Customs enforcers inspecting Mr. Sivasankar’s apartment, verifying his mobile phone calls and trying to fathom whether the official’s connection with the second accused in the case, Swapna Suresh, was felonious. Mr, Sivasankar reportedly appeared for questioning at the Customs House here.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was working in tandem with the Customs and seemed intent on unearthing well-entrenched gold smuggling networks, their financiers and also beneficiaries, which agency officials told the court could include anti-national outfits.

Meanwhile, the government pushed back against the Opposition’s efforts to tether the scandal to the government.

Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, said Swapna had spoken to him on May 27 at the instance of the UAE consul general to donate food kits to the needy.

The consulate had continued to engage Swapna for liaison work on a “request basis” even after she left the mission to work for an IT Department subsidiary. He said government officials and Ministers had recurrently interacted with Swapna in her capacity as executive secretary to the UAE consul.

Meanwhile, a Chief Secretary-level inquiry was on to find out how Swapna could get a post in an IT Department subsidiary. The police were investigating Swapna on the charge of having faked academic credentials to land the job. They have also moved the Press Council of India against fake and salacious media reports that attempted to portray the department in poor light.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) held rallies across the State in an attempt to spotlight the government’s alleged nexus with “economic offenders and anti-national forces.”

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who inaugurated the State-wide protests at Neyyatinkara, described the CMO as a hive of corrupt enablers and morally dubious characters. Congress workers broke physical distancing rules and grappled with the police in Kottayam and Palakkad districts.