Customs told to respond to bail pleas

KOCHI

08 August 2020 00:26 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the response of the Customs to the bail pleas made by three accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The bail petitions were filed by T.M. Muhammed Anwar, M. Muhammed Abdu Shameem, and Jafsal, accused numbers 9, 13 and 14 respectively. The charge against them was that they had hatched a criminal conspiracy and abetted gold smuggling. They contended that their statements had been recorded by Customs officials and the investigation was now completely over. No purpose would be served by detaining them in custody. The court adjourned hearing to August 11.

