Customs to focus on departure side too

Following the seizure of foreign currencies from the Kannur International Airport in five cases in the past couple of days, Customs officers at the airport will focus on detection on the departure side also to crack down on smuggling of foreign currency, even as efforts are under way to intensify customs checking on the arrival side amid fears that some contraband traffic from both Mangaluru and Calicut airports is getting diverted to Kannur.

On July 31 night, Customs officers, with the assistance of personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), seized 75,000 UAE dirhams from two passengers. A passenger identified as Abdulla Kuniyil, a native of Kuruvantheri, Kozhikode, had tried to smuggle out 50,000 UAE Dirhams, while his wife, Aslami Abdulla, had concealed 25,000 UAE dirhams in her hand bag, the officers said. The total value of the seized foreign currency amounted to ₹13.61 lakh.

Sumit Kumar, Customs Commissioner (Prevention), Kochi, said in a press note that five cases of smuggling of foreign currencies including UAE dirhams, Saudi Riyals, U.S. dollars and Euros, among others were detected in the past three days. The total value of the seized currencies was ₹29.30 lakh, he said. It said that in July alone, five cases of gold smuggling had been detected and 4.312 kg of gold valued at ₹1.47 crore had been seized. Two persons had been arrested in the cases of gold smuggling.

Mr. Kumar said that ever since the Kannur airport began its operations, Customs officers had detected 25 cases of gold smuggling and seized nearly 21.635 kg of gold valued over ₹7.15 crore. Six cases of smuggling of contraband cigarettes valued over ₹2.84 lakh had also been detected at the airport, he said. When contacted, Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that there appeared to be some diversion of traffic from the other airports to the new airport here.

In recent months, detection of smuggling in the Kannur airport both by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Customs was going up, he said, adding that Customs personnel would also crack down on abettors of the smuggling activities.

The Kannur Airport has at present a small team of Customs officers as the number of flights is still not as high as in Calicut, Thiruvananthapuram or Kochi airports. However, the volume of detection of smuggling is going up.