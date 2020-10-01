Customs takes Karat Faizal into custody

Koduvally municipality councillor being quizzed in connection with gold smuggling case

The diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case assumed a new dimension with the Cochin Customs (Preventive) taking into custody Karat Faizal, an LDF-backed Independent councillor of Koduvally municipality in Kozhikode district, in the early hours of Thursday.

Mr. Faizal is probably the first LDF leader to be picked up by the investigating agencies in connection with the smuggling case that has shaken the State.

It was based on the statements of some of the accused in the case, including K.T. Rameez, that Mr. Faizal was taken into custody. However, his arrest has not been recorded. He was brought to the Kochi office of the Customs by afternoon.

Courting controversy

Mr. Faizal had hit the news in 2017 when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State secretary, travelled in his luxury car during the Jana Jagratha Yatra at Koduvally.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had named Mr. Faisal an accused in a case of smuggling 6 kg of gold through the Calicut international airport in 2013.

Mr. Faizal won from the Parambathu ward of Koduvally municipality as an Independent candidate with LDF backing in 2015.

With Mr. Faizal being taken into custody, it has become another embarrassment for the LDF government in the State. The Indian Union Muslim League and its feeder outfits and the Congress are already on the warpath against the CPI(M)-led government.

Koduvally has been in the news for being the hub of the gold smuggling in the State. The gold smuggled through the diplomatic channels at the Thiruvananthapuram airport had alleged found its way to Koduvally.

One more held

Meanwhile, the Customs arrested Mohamed Aslam of Wandoor in Malappuram in connection with the gold smuggling case.

It was based on the statement of Said Alavi, another accused in the case, that Aslam was arrested. Alavi had given a statement to the Customs that he and Aslam had colluded and smuggled 25 kg of gold through the diplomatic channel prior to the current case.

The duo smuggled gold during November and December 2019 and the market value of gold was estimated to be ₹9.61 crore. The arrested is suspected to have financed the gold smuggling, according to Customs officials.

With the arrest of Mr. Aslam, 17 persons have been arrested in the case. The investigating agencies are yet to arrest two more accused, who are abroad.